COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 15 (10 – 16 Apr 2022)

Highlights of the week

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 2020, a total of 571,498 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public laboratories in the country.

In week15-2022, 3,771 samples were tested in public labs, of which 269 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 7) and 2 new deaths were reported. This represents 18% and 60% decrease in cases and deaths, compared to week 14 2022, respectively (Table 1). Cumulatively, 178,423 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 31.2) of COVID-19 with 7,678 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.30%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020. As of 16th April 2022, 90.5 %, cases have recovered.

In week 15, 2022, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and East regions (59 and 58 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Nangarhar (36 cases), Nimroz (23 cases), Paktika (20 cases), Kundoz (18 cases), and Zabul (15 cases).

The WHO supported building the in-country capacity for genome sequencing, after training of two national staff on sequencing techniques in Dubai (December 2021). The WHO supported the procurement of the Oxford Nanopore Sequencer with the reagents and consumables. Initially, the plan is to conduct genome sequencing for COVID-19, with a plan to expand it to include other high-threat pathogens. The team is currently working on processing the COVID-19 samples for sequencing, the results will be shared when available.

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,758 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.