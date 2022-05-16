COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 13 (27 Mar – 2 Apr 2022)

Highlights of the week

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 2020, a total of 562,505 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public laboratories in the country.

In week13-2022, 4,275 samples were tested in public labs, of which 289 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 7) and 9 new deaths were reported. This represents a 33% decrease in cases and 13% increase in deaths, compared to week 12 2022, respectively (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 177,827 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 31.6) of COVID-19 with 7,671 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.31%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

As of 2nd April 2022, 90.3 %, cases have recovered.

In week 13, 2022, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and East regions (96 and 56 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Kandahar (67 cases), Nangarhar (45 cases), Takhar (22 cases),

Helmand (14 cases), and Kunduz (14 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,749 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020.

To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.