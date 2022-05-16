COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 12 (20 – 26 Mar 2022)

Highlights of the week

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 2020, a total of 558,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public laboratories in the country.

In week12-2022, 4,287 samples were tested in public labs, of which 432 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 10) and 8 new deaths were reported. This represents a 51% decrease in cases and 27% decrease in deaths, compared to week 11 2022, respectively (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 177,548 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 31.8) of COVID-19 with 7,662 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.31%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

As of 26 Mar 2022, 90.4 %, cases have recovered.

In week 12, 2022, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and Central East regions (173 and 61 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Kandahar (112 cases), Nangarhar (45 cases), Helmand (41 cases), Kapisa (27 cases), and Herat (23 cases). Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,749 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.