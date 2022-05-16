COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 11 (13 – 19 Mar 2022)

Highlights of the week

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 2020, a total of 553,943 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public laboratories in the country.

In week11-2022, 5,479 samples were tested in public labs, of which 887 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 16) and 11 new deaths were reported. This represents a 40% decrease in cases and 39% decrease in deaths, compared to week 10 2022, respectively (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 177,116 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 31.9) of COVID-19 with 7,654 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.32%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

As of 19 Mar 2022, 90.3 %, cases have recovered.

In week 11, 2022, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and West regions (240 and 230 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Herat (145 cases), Kandahar (124 cases), Badghis (77 cases), Nangarhar (58 cases), and Badakhshan (48 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,749 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020.

To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.