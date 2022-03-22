COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 10 (6 – 12 Mar 2022)

Highlights of the week

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 2020, a total of 548,464 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public laboratories in the country.

In week10-2022, 6,028 samples were tested in public labs, of which 1,477 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 25) and 18 new deaths were reported. This represents a 24% increase in cases and 38% decrease in deaths, compared to week 9 2022, respectively (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 176,229 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 32.1) of COVID-19 with 7,643 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.33%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

As of 12 Mar 2022, 89.8 %, cases have recovered.

In week 10, 2022, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported in the Central East and West regions (391 and 358 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Herat (324 cases), Kapisa (253 cases), Kandahar (233 cases), Nangarhar (94 cases), and Logar (71 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,749 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.