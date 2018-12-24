Coverage of Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition: National Guidelines (January 2018)

Introduction to the Guidelines

PURPOSE

The Guidelines for the Integrated Management of Acute Malnutrition (IMAM) of the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) Public Health Directorate (PND) are a tool to assist health agents (managers and care providers) in the management of both severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) care and services in community-based and health facility-based primary care and secondary care. A child with acute malnutrition undergoes profound physiological and metabolic changes. For this reason, specific guidance is required for the management of the condition and its associated complications. The Guidelines promote standardised case management of acute malnutrition in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Adherence to the Guidelines significantly contributes to reducing mortality from acute malnutrition. Local adaptations may be considered, but these should be made in collaboration with and with the consent of the MOPH.

TARGET AUDIENCE AND USE

The Guidelines are intended for use by health managers and health workers, including nutrition officers and counsellors and community health workers, who are supported by the required level of training and resources to manage and perform the services safely and effectively. Education institutions that teach students or new graduates joining the health workforce may use the Guidelines as a training manual. The Guidelines will also help scale up or strengthen acute malnutrition services during emergencies by using the standardised treatment protocols established by the MOPH.

CONTENT AND ORGANISATION

The 2018 Guidelines are updated with the latest evidence and best practices, and a strengthened integrated approach adapted to the context of Afghanistan by complementing and referencing existing health and nutrition initiatives and approaches and policies. Complementary information is provided in the Annexes. Essential tools for the implementation of the Guidelines are provided in the Appendices. Forms