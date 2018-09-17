Country-wide United Nations call centre opens in Kabul [EN/Dari/Pashto]

An inter-agency call centre ensures Afghans can voice their issues and receive the information they need.

KABUL, 17 September 2018 - The United Nations today officially opened Awaaz Afghanistan, Afghanistan's first inter-agency nationwide toll-free call centre, in Kabul.

The new call centre offers a single point of contact through which Afghans affected by conflict and natural disasters can receive critical and life-saving information about what assistance and support is available to them, provide feedback on the response and the assistance they receive, and render agencies more accountable to the people they are here to serve. By dialling 410, anyone with access to a phone in Afghanistan can talk free of charge with one of Awaaz's eight multi-lingual operators, four of whom are women.

"Today's launch marks a milestone: UN agencies are here to listen to the people of Afghanistan, who can now reach us day or night with feedback or questions about our response to natural disasters or conflict. And, together, agencies will work to get the best answers and the best response to people, on time," said Toby Lanzer, the UN Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan. Recognizing the need to enhance transparency and two-way communication in Afghanistan, the World Food Programme initiated the call centre, identifying UNOPS as the implementing partner. UNOPS secured additional funding from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Awaaz Afghanistan is designed to help identify vulnerabilities and needs on the ground to inform assistance priorities for all agencies operating in Afghanistan. The project name takes inspiration from the Dari and Pashto word for voice, which is awaaz.

"Awaaz uses traditional and new technologies to amplify the voice of Afghans to help identify issues and find solutions," said Paul Cruickshank, UNOPS Director and Representative in Afghanistan. "The simple act of asking a question can tell us a great deal about the needs in an area. Moreover, operators can provide callers with information they need to withstand a crisis. Information is assistance." Since the pilot phase began in May 2018, call centre operators have handled more than 15,000 calls from Afghans from across the country.

Project Details:

Awaaz Afghanistan is implemented by UNOPS with financial support from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, the United Nations World Food Programme, the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

To learn more about Awaaz Afghanistan and to see its interactive dashboard, please visit: www.awaazaf.orghttp://www.awaazaf.org