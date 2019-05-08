Counterpart statement on attack in Afghanistan

Counterpart International’s office in Kabul was attacked at 1140 local time today by suspected suicide bombers in a series of explosions. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. We are in close contact with our security team on the ground to account for our staff.

We are incredibly saddened by this attack and are working as quickly as possible to account for our staff. Their safety and security is our primary concern.

Every day, our colleagues dedicate their lives to helping others. We are grateful for their tremendous service to people in need.

Counterpart International runs a civil society engagement program in Afghanistan to encourage peace, increase youth participation, strengthen rights, and improve opportunities for women. We have worked in Afghanistan for more than 12 years. This attack is the first of its kind in our long history there.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.