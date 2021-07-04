The Cost of Inaction: Afghanistan Humanitarian Crisis (4 July 2021)

THE SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN

Forty years of war, recurrent natural disasters, chronic poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be a deadly combination for people in Afghanistan. Nearly half of the population (some 18.4m people) are in need of humanitarian and protection assistance in 2021. Nearly one third of people are facing crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity and nearly half of all children under-five are expected to face acute malnutrition in 2021. Needs are being further compounded by emerging threats such as such as drought, COVID variants, and escalation of conflict. Protection and safety risks to civilians, particularly women, children and people with a disability, are also on the rise.