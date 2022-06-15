Core Resources for Results Report 2021

Achieving the greatest impact for children

Highlights

Core Resources for Results (RR) is funding without restrictions, to be used flexibly for children wherever and whenever the need is greatest.

RR enables UNICEF to achieve the greatest impact for children by ensuring expert staff across all programme areas; scaling up proven solutions globally; leading and pioneering new ideas for children; meeting children’s needs throughout childhood and adolescence; and being there before, during, and after an emergency.

The 2021 Core Resources for Results (RR) Report focuses on UNICEF’s life-saving work in emergency situations, through the lens of four key global advocacy priorities: mental health, the learning crisis, climate change, and immunization. Stories in this report illustrate how RR has been critical to ensuring the continuity of life-saving routine immunization for children in Afghanistan; enabling UNICEF’s emergency response before, during and after Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique; tackling the learning crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and; scaling up mental health services for children in Lebanon.

For a full collection of stories demonstrating UNICEF’s impact across all programme areas and regions, please contact us at rrreport@unicef.org