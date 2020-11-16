Coping with COVID-19 and Conflict in Afghanistan

Afghanistan faces many hurdles in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic: a prolonged armed conflict, a lack of social protection systems, limited healthcare capacity, and insufficient preparedness and coordination mechanisms. The Afghan government has developed a response plan and secured aid from international donors, but effective implementation remains challenging. This briefing provides an overview of the current state of the COVID-19 response against the background of the ongoing conflict. It also details the additional challenges that hamper Afghanistan’s response and provides recommendations for mitigating them.

Introduction

The coronavirus pandemic has now reached some 188 countries, challenging healthcare systems, shattering economies, and stretching emergency response capacity across the globe. Countries burdened by conflict face an additional range of challenges in responding to the virus. Afghanistan is grappling with a deadly insurgency led by the Taliban, the Islamic State of Khurasan, and other armed groups, while simultaneously working to implement measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Even after the United States (US) and the Taliban signed an agreement "for bringing peace to Afghanistan" on February 29, 2020, the level of violence has remained high. United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres's appeal for a global ceasefire has gone unanswered.

On February 24, Afghanistan registered its first case of COVID-19 among a group of returnees from Iran in Herat province. The government swiftly announced a state of emergency in Herat, and subsequently introduced lockdown measures throughout the country. The virus has since spread, with over 8,145 positive cases and 187 deaths recorded so far. While these numbers are low, a much higher portion of the population may have been exposed to the virus. A random sampling of 500 individuals in Kabul found one-third of the population had been infected with COVID-19. The Afghan Ministry of Public Health estimates exposure could become as high as 16 million, with 700,000 requiring hospitalization and 210,000 needing intensive care. If even half of this estimate becomes a reality, Afghanistan will face the biggest health crisis in its history with one of the weakest healthcare systems in the world.

The conflict impedes the ability of the government and private sector to deliver food and services to the population, including access to healthcare facilities and information. It also puts the safety of the public and healthcare professionals at risk. The destruction of public infrastructure by armed groups further hampers the state's ability to deal with the health crisis. The insurgents have attacked and damaged pylons and transmission lines, leaving many areas without electricity---a problem for healthcare facilities in particular. The sheer number of conflict-related deaths this year suggest that any hope that the conflict can be sidelined to prioritize public health is slim.