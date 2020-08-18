Coordinated community engagement in Afghanistan

The Afghanistan Health Cluster moved swiftly to put Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) coordination mechanisms in place to address the fears and misconceptions that were circulating around the country at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. In March 2020, the WHO and the Afghanistan Health Cluster convened the RCCE Working Group in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising need for in-depth community engagement and clear communications. The gender in humanitarian action (GiHA) and the mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) sub-clusters also actively participate. Multisectoral engagement allows the critical COVID-19 health prevention and treatment information to be strengthened by gender, mental health and protection lenses, thus reducing duplication of efforts and ensuring strong cohesive messages, accompanied by guidance for frontline workers, from all actors.

To formalize the coordinated response, the RCCE working group developed the Collective Approach to RCCE on COVID-19. The approach builds on lessons learned from other health crises in best practices for directly tackling stigma and misinformation. Members of the working group identified key feedback channels to gather input on the specific rumours, questions and fears that are commonly expressed in their communities. The working group then develops guidance and key messages with the support of the Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health and the WHO to directly address the questions raised and circulates these to all actors for incorporation into mass media campaigns and community engagement activities.

Two editions of the Rumours and Responses key messages were disseminated by the Health Cluster in April and July 2020 and the RCCE Working Group continues to collate further rumours and fears heard by the affected population from Health Cluster partners. To prevent further spreading of misinformation or stigma against specific social groups perceived as responsible for transmitting the virus, the guidance notes of the RCCE Working Group indicates ways in which questions can be appropriately answered without repeating the rumours and thus reinforcing the misinformation. Implementing partners are then encouraged to take into consideration who their target audience trusts or prefers (or is able) to communicate with and what sources of information or influencers are most likely to bring about behaviour change. In this way, the Health Cluster is able to give account through carefully crafted answers that contain useful, verified and timely information or advice that also acknowledge the cultural or religious conclusions, fears or misunderstandings that may have generated the rumours.

At the national level for example, Afghanistan Health Cluster partner and RCCE working group member, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), contributed to rumour tracking activities through key informant interviews in Bamiyan, Daykundi and Ghor. Initial findings indicate that key messages on how to protect oneself with hand hygiene and social distancing, but there was significantly less awareness about asymptomatic transmission. Additionally, respondents indicated that while they understand the risk involved in handshaking and attended crowded events, the fear of appearing disrespectful or facing social consequences sometimes can outweigh fears of COVID-19 transmission. CRS will continue to engage the communities that they serve in the ongoing RCCE work in Afghanistan. RCCE working group partners International Assistance Mission (IAM) and Medica Afghanistan also report positive experiences implementing the Rumours and Responses guidance in mental health and psychosocial support programmes to reduce stress around COVID-19. Concerns around how people who die from COVID-19 are buried have been raised in support groups and were addressed directly with stakeholders.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlights the need for ongoing community engagement in all humanitarian health responses as part of the core means to ensure access to essential health services. Afghanistan, being the first country health cluster to have a dedicated RCCE advisor, is uniquely positioned to leverage the spotlight that COVID-19 has given to RCCE and to model the way forward in an integrated RCCE approach. "The Afghanistan Health Cluster will operationalize the RCCE strategy in the COVID-19 response and beyond." shares David Lai, Afghanistan Health Cluster Coordinator, "This would include supporting dedicated regional technical RCCE focal points that link with the overall accountability to affected people. Furthermore, going forward, community engagement will continue to be a core pillar in other health responses, including the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, communicable and non-communicable diseases and maternal reproductive health." The Afghanistan Health Cluster aims to prioritize ongoing and coordinated community engagement, building off commitments from Cluster partners and donors.

At the global level, new emphasis has been placed on community empowerment and trust through the creation of the Global Collective Service by the WHO, UNICEF and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent, with the support from the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Two service hubs have been established in Senegal and Kenya during the first phase and a team was established in Geneva for global coordination. The primary objectives of the Global Collective Service will be to enhance collaboration among key stakeholders to support a coordinated delivery of the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) strategy produced by the lead agencies.