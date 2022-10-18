Contribution from the Government of Sweden to FAO Annual report 2021

Abstract:

In 2021, the Government of Sweden, through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), contributed SEK 94 million (USD 11.08 million) to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) emergency and resilience programme. This funding supported the implementation of ten emergency and resilience projects implemented from 1 January 2021 to 30 April 2022: eight in Africa (Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Kenya, the Niger, Nigeria, Somalia and South Sudan); one in Asia (Afghanistan); and one project to support the global Food Security Cluster.

Sida funding enabled FAO to respond to the livelihood needs of over 96 000 vulnerable households, of whom over 32 800 were headed by women, who were affected by climate-related disasters (drought, flood), political instability, conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic. It also enabled FAO to enhance partnerships to effectively respond to the impacts of increasing global food insecurity as a result of the war in Ukraine. Beneficiary households, including internally displaced people (IDP), refugees and host families, were able to kick-start their food production and put to use their knowledge and skills to rebuild – and sustain – their livelihoods. The funding has also helped to improve the quality of FAO’s work before, during and after emergencies and strengthen the coordination of food security and agriculture sectors at national and global levels. As a result, a wide range of stakeholders (including United Nations agencies, national ministries and non-governmental organizations) are better positioned to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of future responses.