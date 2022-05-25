Confronting New Realities: Actions and Priorities for the International Community in Afghanistan

This paper summarises the consultations, findings and recommendations of the workshops and published papers under the Afghanistan Strategic Learning Initiative (ASLI). The ASLI has been convened and supported by the UK Humanitarian Innovation Hub (UKHIH) as a cross-think-tank project in partnership with leading think-tanks: the Center for Global Development (CGD), Chatham House, the Institute of Development Studies (IDS), ODI, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development-Development Assistance Committee (OECD-DAC).

Read more on IDS.

Author Bowden, Mark

Hakimi, Hameed

Ramalingam, Ben