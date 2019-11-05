Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Afghanistan Demining

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

The UK will fund mine clearance and community development activities in six Afghan provinces: Kabul, Balkh, Baghlan, Khost, Samangan and Logar. This will improve the security of vulnerable communities and reduce the risk of death or injury from mines and other Explosive Remnants of War (ERW).

The programme primarily consists of a £8m project over four years run by HALO Trust, all of which is Official Development Assistance (ODA) funded. The intended impact of the programme is to contribute to increasing economic growth and poverty reduction, through increasing livelihood opportunities for the poorest and most vulnerable communities.