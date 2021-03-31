Conflict-induced IDPs assessment in Qala-e-Naw district of Badghis - BGS-OCT-CIDPs-02-2021-C#03

2. Context

Humanitarian agenciesin Badghis province received information through an alert and official letter from Department of Returnee and Repatriation, according to which these families are displaced individually from all conflict and violence areas of Badghis province and have been settled in Qala-ENow center of Badghis province. The main reason of their displacement is military operation between the AOGs and ANSF;therefore, the people left their places of origin and settled down in safer places of Qala e Naw. Hence, IRC, DoRR, ARAA and DACAAR jointly conducted a needs assessment for the mentioned caseload during 15-21 Feb 2021, we found 117(Those household who have more than 10 individuals been highlighted in light blue and counted as two separated families)families as new and real IDP families. As per findings of the JAT, these families are in need of urgent humanitarian needs.

The selected IDPs are from following district: Aab Kamari. The mentioned families are displaced individually from above mentioned district, most of them are from Aab Kamari district of Badghis province. The reason that IDPs settled in Qala e Naw is to be safe and avoid any further harm. if the security situation gets better in their villages, they will return to their places of origin. As usual almost all the selected IDP families did not have access to Food, NFI and WASH as well; there is less job opportunity for IDPs families.