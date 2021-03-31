Conflict-induced IDPs assessment in Farah city, Farah - FRH-OCT-CIDP-01-2021-C#02

2. Context

Due to ongoing clashes between Taliban fighters and government forces in Farah (insecure areas), :Pushtrod, Anardara, Bakwa, Balabluk, Gulestan, Khake Safid, Purchaman, Qala e Kah of FarahProvince caused massive displacement to Farah city.

The situation got worsened when armed clashes began between Taliban fighters and government security forces, hundreds of families were displaced to the outskirts of Farah City. Soon after the notification, a joint assessment was conducted during (17 Jan- 24 Jan)2021 including WASH reassessment, involving DORR, DACAAR, DRC, NPO/RRAA, and ARAA. The Joint Needs Assessment (JNA) team found 67 families out of 174 as the eligible beneficiaries and responses were planned.

According to HEAT database, the average family size of the 67 families is slightly above 6 persons per family. Currently they are living in secure place and no threat exists against them. Fortunately, they have access to social services clinic, school functional markets and others.

Lack of job opportunity and livelihood are the main protection concern against IDPs in the displacement location, during the assessment no proper household items were seen around them, thus, they are suffering due to lack of Food, NFIs and other supplementary items. Therefore, the assessment team recommended them for emergency humanitarian assistance food and non-food items.