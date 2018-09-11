11 Sep 2018

Condemning Multiple Bombings of Schools, Demonstrators in Afghanistan, Secretary-General Calls Attacks Unjustifiable

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 11 Sep 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19207

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the series of bombings today in Nangarhar Province, targeting three schools and a group of demonstrators. He extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a quick recovery to those injured.

These bombings are the latest in a series of recent attacks in Nangarhar Province, deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, in particular schools. Such attacks are unjustifiable and in violation of international humanitarian law. Every effort should be made to bring to justice those responsible for this attack against civilians.

The United Nations stands with the people and Government of Afghanistan as they strive for peace and reconciliation in their country.

For information media. Not an official record.

