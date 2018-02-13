Community unites to resolve long standing tribal conflict in Surobi district

SUROBI – Community members from two tribes locked in a longstanding conflict in the Uzbin valley of central Afghanistan came together recently to resolve their differences.

Led by Kabul Provincial Governor, Mohammad Yacoub Haidari, district governors and religious scholars from 14 rural districts of the province, community representatives from the Provincial Peace Council (PPC), Ulemas and civil society, gathered to find a peaceful way to end the protracted conflict over a land dispute and a killing.

Governor Haidari, acting as the chief mediator, called on all the 150 community representatives present to end their dispute and set a good example to other provinces. He underscored the importance of unity between tribes, communities and government in order to help address issues affecting the district such as insecurity, illiteracy and opium use. Other speakers, including the PPC Chair spoke in support of local peace, unity and development in Uzbin, Tehzin and Jegdalak valleys.

The gathering, supported by the central regional office of UNAMA, agreed to grant the district governor the power of attorney, as well as establish a local peace initiative working group to take further necessary steps to reach a settlement.

UNAMA has been working with communities, authorities and media partners to support local peace initiatives in Surobi, a picturesque district located at the junction of the Kabul River and Panjshir.

UNAMA supports the Afghan people and government to achieve peace and stability. In accordance with its mandate as a political mission, UNAMA backs conflict prevention and resolution, promoting inclusion and social cohesion, as well as strengthening regional cooperation. The Mission supports effective governance, promoting national ownership and accountable institutions that are built on respect for human rights.

UNAMA provides 'good offices' and other key services, including diplomatic steps that draw on the organization’s independence, impartiality and integrity to prevent disputes from arising, escalating or spreading. The Mission coordinates international support for Afghan development and humanitarian priorities.