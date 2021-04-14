Cluster Coordination Performance Monitoring Report and Consolidated Action Plan 2021

1. Introduction:

The ES/NFI Cluster was activated in Afghanistan in March 2008. The cluster is led by UNHCR and co-chaired by IOM with a membership of 51 partners including International and National NGOs, UN agencies, Donor, and government.

To ensure effective coordination and timely response, the Cluster has in place a Coordination Team at the National Level (Cluster Coordinator, Deputy Cluster Coordinator, Co-chair and Deputy Co-Chair and two Information Management Officers). At the sub-national level, the Cluster has Regional Focal Point and Co-chair for the seven Regions and Provincial Focal Points for all 34 provinces in Afghanistan.

The Cluster has a Strategic Advisory Group comprised of 15 members from the Afghan Red Crescent Society, the government, international and national NGOs, UN agencies, the WASH Cluster and the Cluster lead agency and co-chair. The SAG is a strategic representative body of the Cluster where all active partners should seek to align their own strategies with identified humanitarian needs, operational priorities, and humanitarian standards. It is also a reference body to support the consolidation of common operational strategy, technical guidelines, workplan, preparedness/response plan, reporting, M&E and fund seeking approach. This is an important and complementary mechanism to Cluster Coordination. The SAG is chaired by the Shelter Cluster Coordinator and provides regular updates during Cluster Meetings. The frequency of meetings is on a need’s basis. Moreover, depending on the need, a Technical Working Group is established to work on thematic or technical issues.

While some 6.6 million people have humanitarian ES-NFI needs in 2021, the ES-NFI Cluster has planned to reach a modest target of 1 million people. To respond to severe and extreme shelter and NFI needs of 1 million people across the country, the ES-NFI Cluster seeks $109.2 million in 2021. Of the total requirement for 2021, $37million is needed for emergency lifesaving assistance, $45 million for transitional shelter and $27 million for direct winterisation activities.

Cluster Objectives:

Objective 1 (SO1): Ensure timely and adequate access to shelter and NFIs for vulnerable internally displaced and returnees’ families.

Objective 2 (SO1): Ensure that the living conditions of vulnerable people are improved.

Objective 3 (SO3): Ensure adequate response capacity through preparedness measures and prepositioning of emergency shelters and NFIs.

The strategic priorities of the Cluster are geared towards achieving protection outcomes through the integration of cross-cutting issues related HLP, Protection, Gender, Age, Disability and Accountability to the Affected Population.

Access to basic lifesaving services through the provision of emergency shelter and NFIs including winterization assistance

through the provision of emergency shelter and NFIs including winterization assistance Mitigate further protection risks to allow safer and dignified living conditions

to allow safer and dignified living conditions Adequate coordination and response capacities in the field including contingency plan, prepositioning of emergency shelter and NFIs in strategic locations, capacity building, strengthening coordination mechanisms at field level

in the field including contingency plan, prepositioning of emergency shelter and NFIs in strategic locations, capacity building, strengthening coordination mechanisms at field level Monitoring and reporting including assessments, information management products and post distribution monitoring

including assessments, information management products and post distribution monitoring Support efforts towards durable solutions through the provision of tools, materials and technical support for transitional shelter construction, integrated programming with other clusters, linkages with livelihood actors and advocacy, strengthen coordination with authorities

1. The Cluster Coordination Performance Monitoring (CCPM):

A Cluster Coordination Performance Monitoring (CCPM) is a self-assessment exercise. Clusters monitor their performance against (i) the six core cluster functions set out in the Reference Module for Cluster Coordination at Country Level and (ii) accountability to affected populations. CCPM can help clusters fulfil their core cluster functions and become more efficient and effective coordination mechanisms at national and sub-national level in both sudden onset and protracted crises. The core functions are:

Supporting service delivery Informing strategic decision-making of HC/HCT for humanitarian response Planning and strategy development Advocacy Monitoring and reporting Contingency planning/preparedness Accountability to affected populations

With the support of the Global Cluster, the CCPM was revised to a shorter version based on previous feedback from partners. The new version was translated to the two local languages of Afghanistan (Dari and Pashto) to enable wider participation consideration the membership of national actors and authorities. The CCPM survey to monitor the performance of 2020 was launched on 24th January 2021 and was completed on 7th February 2021. The preliminary report was compiled by the Global Cluster and shared with all partners.