Cluster Coordination Performance Monitoring Report and Action Plan 2022

1. Introduction

The ES/NFI Cluster was activated in Afghanistan in March 2008. The cluster is led by UNHCR and co-chaired by IOM with a membership of 48 partners including International and National NGOs, UN agencies, Donor, and government.

To ensure effective coordination and timely response, the Cluster has in place a Coordination Team at the National Level (Cluster Coordinator, Deputy Cluster Coordinator, Co-chair, and Deputy Co-Chair and supported by an Information Management Unit). At the sub-national level, the Cluster has Sub-National Cluster Leads and Co-Chairs for the eight Regions and Provincial Focal Points for all 34 provinces in Afghanistan.

The Cluster has a Strategic Advisory Group comprised of 7 members from international and national NGOs, UN agencies, and the Cluster lead agency and co-chair. The SAG is a strategic representative body of the Cluster where all active partners should seek to align their own strategies with identified humanitarian needs, operational priorities, and humanitarian standards. It is also a reference body to support the consolidation of common operational strategy, technical guidelines, workplan, preparedness/response plan, reporting, M&E and fund seeking approach. This is an important and complementary mechanism to Cluster Coordination. The SAG is chaired by the Shelter Cluster Coordinator and provides regular updates during Cluster Meetings. The frequency of meetings is on a need’s basis.

Moreover, depending on the need, a Technical Working Group is established to work on thematic or technical issues.

ES-NFI Cluster aims to ensure a well-coordinated humanitarian response across Afghanistan and reach people in need with lifesaving humanitarian assistance including timely and adequate access to shelter and NFI assistance which will improve their living condition in a dignified manner. August 15, brought dramatic change in the country political environment which shifts cluster focus towards shelter response, believing that there would be a significant reduction in conflict induced displacements. As per Humanitarian Response Plan 2022, around 10.9 million people have humanitarian ES-NFI needs in 2022, however considering the current partners’ capacity, ES-NFI Cluster has planned to reach a modest target of 1.9 million people. To respond to severe and extreme shelter and NFI needs of 1.9 million people across the country, the ES-NFI Cluster seeks $374 million in 2022. Of the total requirement for 2022, $15.1 million is needed for NFI assistance, $81.53 million for direct winterization activities and $277.37 million has been considered for comprehensive shelter response.

The strategic priorities of the Cluster are geared towards achieving protection outcomes through the integration of cross-cutting issues related HLP, Protection, Gender, Age, Disability and Accountability to the Affected Population.