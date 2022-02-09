Afghanistan
Climate, Peace and Security Fact Sheet Afghanistan
Afghanistan is highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change: rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns and increasingly frequent extreme weather events. Currently, Afghanistan is experiencing its worst drought in 27 years, which, compounded with COVID-19 and the economic contraction that followed the takeover of the government by the Taliban in August 2021, has significantly increased livelihood and food insecurity and contributed to a growing humanitarian emergency.
Climate change exacerbates the deteriorating conditions for agriculture-based livelihoods and food insecurity.
Conflict and the effects of climate change have increased internal displacement and changed migration patterns. High levels of displacement accentuate food and livelihood insecurity and increase the vulnerability of marginalised groups, including women.
The effects of climate change may heighten the risk of more frequent and intense local conflicts over land and water and increase tensions over transboundary resources.
Conflict has eroded the resilience of communities and local authorities to adapt to climate change and to deal with the current humanitarian crisis. This creates opportunities for elites to manipulate and profit from land and water disputes, with elevated risks for marginalised groups.
Through the Special Trust Fund and the Area-based Approach for Development Emergency Initiatives (ABADEI) strategy, United Nations (UN) specialised agencies and partners should work coherently with local communities to manage climate-related security risks linked to livelihood deterioration, including by improving irrigation infrastructure and sustainable natural resource management practices. These measures should be aimed at promoting social cohesion.
RECOMMENDED ACTIONS:
The UN and international community should collectively work to ensure that the humanitarian assistance and related programming within the purview of the Special Trust Fund managed by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) is climate sensitive.[1] To avoid fragmentation, the UN should facilitate collective planning, prioritisation and coordination to improve individual and community resilience to different shocks and bolster natural disaster preparedness and risk mitigation at community level.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) could improve mandate implementation by more systematically incorporating climate-related peace and security risks in its analyses and the work of its Governance and Community Affairs Service, including its support to local conflict management, promotion of gender equality, child protection, and inclusive and participatory governance. UNAMA should develop the capacity of relevant staff, especially in its field offices, to identify, analyse and mitigate climate-related security risks, and incorporate the analytical and planning tools being developed for this purpose by the UN Climate Security Mechanism.
Under its mandate to support regional cooperation, UNAMA should, in cooperation with the UN Regional Centre for Preventative Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), encourage transboundary cooperation of shared water catchment areas. Efforts should factor in future pressures on water resources resulting from climate change, which could increase the risk of tensions and violence in some border regions.