Afghanistan + 1 more

China Donated 18 Tons Of Items And 200,000 US Dollars To The Afghan Red Crescent Society To Help The Earthquake Victims

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Mawlavi Matiul Haq Khalis acting president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, received 18 tons of food and non-food items from Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu to

During the meeting, the Acting president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society thanked China and the Chinese Red Cross for their prompt response to the earthquake victims in Paktika and Khost provinces. He said "Afghanistan and China have long-standing friendly relations and China's Infrastructure aid will enable Afghanistan stand on its own feet. While thanking the Chinese Red Cross he said that the Afghan Red Crescent Society and the Chinese Red Cross have close ties and they are trying to further strengthen their ties.

Related Content