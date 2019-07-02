02 Jul 2019

Children Injured, Killed in Afghanistan: UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Strongly Condemns the Attack

Report
from UN Office of the SRSG for Children and Armed Conflict
Published on 02 Jul 2019 View Original

The UN leading advocate for the protection of children affected by armed conflict condemned the horrific attack that took place in Kabul on 1st July in which, according to preliminary figures, more than 100 of civilians have been injured or killed, including many children.

The attack claimed by the Taliban took place in a civilian-populated area of Kabul and actual figures are likely to be higher; several schools have reportedly been damaged by the explosions.

“I am appalled by this attack in which boys and girls have been killed and maimed, a result of blatant disregard for basic rules of war such as the protection of children and safe heavens in the conduct of hostilities,” said the Special Representative. “Children should be entitled to safety at all time, especially when at school or at home,” she added.

She expressed grave concerns at the continuous violence perpetrated by the Taliban and other parties to conflict in Afghanistan and called for immediate measures to be taken to ensure the safety and protection of children, the most vulnerable in times of war. She called on the Afghan authorities to swiftly prosecute the perpetrators of this attack under national and international laws.

For more information, please contact:

Fabienne Vinet, Communications Officer, Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict: vinet@un.org +1-917-288-5791

