Children and Armed Conflict Monthly Update – June 2020

AFGHANISTAN

The Afghan National Police (ANP), including the Afghan Local Police (ALP), are listed in the annexes of the Secretary-General's (SG) 2019 report on children and armed conflict (CAC) for recruitment and use. Four armed groups are listed for recruitment and use and killing and maiming of children. Of these, the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan Province (ISIL-KP) is also listed for attacks on schools and hospitals, and the Taliban for attacks on schools and hospitals and abductions. In June, the SG will report on the situation in Afghanistan, pursuant to SCR 2489 (2019). On May 12, an armed attack on the maternity ward of Dasht-e-Barchi hospital in Kabul reportedly left 24 civilians dead, mostly female patients, and 16 others injured, including children and newborn babies. The Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting (CTFMR) is currently verifying the grave violations committed against children. UNAMA has expressed deep concern at "the striking deterioration of parties' respect for international humanitarian law, demonstrated by the recent shocking attacks on healthcare facilities and threats to healthcare workers, failures to take all feasible precautions in conducting airstrikes, and the use of large amounts of explosives in civilian-populated areas." The Security Council should:

Strongly condemn all grave violations, especially killing and maiming children through deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian objects, including healthcare facilities and personnel, or the use of aerial strikes and explosive objects in populated areas; urge all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law (IHRL);

Urge the Government of Afghanistan to swiftly and fully implement its 2011 action plan and 2014 roadmap to end and prevent child recruitment and use by its security forces; to intensify efforts to end and prevent recruitment and use by the ANP and ALP; and to adopt a standardized referral system for the reintegration of children separated from parties to conflict, released from detention, or rejected from recruitment centers;

Urge the Government to uphold its commitments under the Safe Schools Declaration and ensure full implementation of the Guidelines on Protecting Schools and Universities from Military Use during Armed Conflict;

Remind all parties that children should be considered primarily as victims, entitled to full protection of their rights, and urge the Government to develop and prioritize alternatives to detention whenever possible, ensuring the best interests of the child, in accordance with juvenile justice standards;

Call for the protection, rights, well-being, and empowerment of children affected by armed conflict to be fully incorporated and prioritized in ongoing and future efforts to build and sustain peace; and encourage and facilitate consideration of children's views in these processes where possible and compatible with the best interests of the child.

GERMANY AND INDONESIA ARE THE LEAD COUNTRIES ON AFGHANISTAN.