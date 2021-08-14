Children and armed conflict in Afghanistan - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2021/662)

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions, is the fifth report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Afghanistan. It contains information on the six grave violations against children and, more broadly, on the situation of children affected by armed conflict during the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2020.

The report provides an overview of the trends of the six grave violations committed against children in Afghanistan and the context in which they took place, and identifies perpetrators, when possible. It also highlights progress made in ending and preventing these violations, including through the implementation of the action plan to end and prevent child recruitment and use signed by the Government in 2011 and the road map towards compliance of 2014.

Lastly, the report provides a series of recommendations to strengthen action for the protection of children affected by armed conflict in Afghanistan.