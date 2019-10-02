Children and armed conflict in Afghanistan - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/727)

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions, is the fourth report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Afghanistan. It contains information on the six grave violations committed against children between 1 January 2015 and 31 December 2018 and the context in which they took place, and identifies perpetrators, when possible.

The report sets out the trends and patterns of grave violations against children by parties to the conflict and underlines the continuous disproportionate impact of armed conflict on children. It also provides details on progress made in addressing grave violations against children, including through the implementation of the action plan signed between the Government of Afghanistan and the United Nations.

The report provides a series of recommendations to end and prevent grave violations against children in Afghanistan and to improve the protection of those children.