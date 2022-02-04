Child Protection in Emergencies Regional Working Group Terms of Reference

I. Background

Reflecting the unique nature of the Afghanistan context, the Child Protection Area of Responsibility (CP AoR) was established as a part of the Protection Cluster in Afghanistan. The CP AoR will be functions as part of and under the umbrella of the Protection Cluster. The CP AoR coordinates the response of Child Protection (CP) partners with the objective to strengthen and harmonize emergency CP interventions for conflict-affected Afghan children, including the internally displaced, refugee children and returnees.

The overall objective of the CP AoR in Afghanistan is to ensure that protection and assistance services to all children are delivered efficiently and in a timely manner through effective, consistent and coordinated interventions, and in line with the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and the Minimum Standards for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action. This coordination mechanism works to support, advise and advocate jointly with all relevant structures for timely, standardized and harmonized prevention and response activities in children’s best interests, to establish links with and strengthen national child protection systems, and to promote actions that place children at the center of the response.