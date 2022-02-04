Child Protection Area of Responsibility (AOR) Afghanistan : Strategic Advisory Group Terms of Reference

Purpose of the Strategic Advisory Group

The Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) of the Child Protection Sub Cluster provides policy and strategic direction to the work of the Child Protection Sub Cluster. The SAG, which is comprised of key Child protection partners/organizations, will guide the Child Protection Sub Cluster and its members in a consultative manner, recognizing that decision making resides with the members of the CP AoR.

Guiding principles for the Strategic Advisory

As with the Child Protection AoR, the SAG will be guided by the humanitarian and protection principles and the minimum standards for child protection in humanitarian action (CPMS 2019) in its work. SAG will adhere to principles in the CPMS 2019, including, inter alia, the following principles:

I. The best interests of the child

II. Enhance people’s safety, dignity and rights and avoid exposing to further harm III. Child participation;

IV. Strengthen children’s resilience; V. Strengthen child protection systems;

VI. Non-Discrimination and inclusion;

VII. Survival and Development;

VIII. Sensitive information is subject to confidentiality; and

IX. The interests of the Sub-Sector will be the primary considerations for members (rather than the interests of their individual organization);

X. Strengthening participation in decision making processes