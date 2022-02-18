Child Protection and COVID-19: Afghanistan Case Study

After decades of conflict, Afghanistan is the deadliest crisis in the world. Prior to the restrictions instituted to prevent the spread of COVID-19, 93 percent of the population lived on less than US$2 per day and were unprepared to absorb the economic shocks resulting from the pandemic. Research conducted by World Vision Afghanistan following the onset of COVID-19 found that up to 50% of surveyed families had been forced to send their children to work during the pandemic as a means of coping with financial constraints. In a further assessment, 21% of families reported they were not able to meet the basic needs of their children.

In addition to economic pressures, restrictions on movement and school closures have had a significantly negative impact on children’s education and daily routine. Remote schooling is not an option for many children who lack the means to access it. Prior to the pandemic, 60% of out-of-school children were girls, and in the face of long-term school closures, it is likely that this number will increase.

With the lockdown forcing children to stay at home, many girls are facing increased exposure to violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation. Girls are particularly at risk of child marriage , a negative, economic coping mechanism that occurs at the household level.

In summary, the COVID-19 pandemic has had many, varied impacts on children’s protection and well-being.

Child protection organizations, such as World Vision Afghanistan, have had to adapt their programming to meet the enhanced and particular needs of children at this time. Our programming prioritizes child protection, education, maternal and child health, nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), livelihoods and food security.

Our objectives in the COVID-19 Response have been:

Risk communications and community engagement Surveillance, rapid response teams and case investigation 3. Infection prevention and controls.

These have been delivered alongside, and where possible integrated with, our existing programming to support vulnerable children and their families, amplifying the impact of our interventions.