Child marriage and other harmful practices: A Desk Review of Evidence from South Asia

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Child and forced marriage, together with female genital mutilation, polygamy and crimes committed in the name of so-called honour, have been identified by the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) as some of the most pervasive forms of harmful practices perpetrated on and against women and girls. These and other forms of harmful practices have negative consequences on the physical and psychological health and social and political rights of affected girls and their communities.

South Asia is home to 285 million child brides. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) are working with partners across countries under the Global Programme to Accelerate Action to End Child Marriage. The objectives are to enhance investments in and support for married and unmarried girls and provide evidence for the benefits of such investments; engage key actors – including young people as agents of change – in catalysing shifts towards positive gender norms; increase political support, resources, positive policies and frameworks; and improve the data and evidence base. Through the implementation of initiatives under this programme in South Asia, questions arose about the interconnected nature of child marriage and other harmful practices present in the region. Were these programmes, in seeking to address the drivers of child marriage, having an impact on the persistence/existence of other harmful practices?

This study acknowledges that child marriage takes place in various forms and that these variations in child marriage practices are also linked to other harmful practices. This desk review collects data found through extensive searches of peerreviewed and grey literature. It reveals whether or not there are established connections between specific forms of child marriage practised in South Asia and other harmful practices. It also describes evidence of the impact that programmes seeking to address child marriage may be having upon other practices, such as dowries. By identifying these linkages – as well as the gaps in knowledge about the relationship between harmful practices and their drivers – it is hoped that programmes can be better informed about the potential impact of their interventions, and can reflect on whether these are desired effects or whether new considerations should be taken into account when designing them.

The review found interesting qualitative evidence on the relationship between polygamy and child marriage in Afghanistan, Nepal and Pakistan. When grooms were married as young boys, grievances and desires to exercise their own will seem to be playing an important role in their decisions to take second or third wives. Moreover, there are strong correlations between the incidence of child marriage and the prevalence of polygamy, which merit further exploration.

Linkages were also found between so-called “honour” crimes and child marriage in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. One pathway revealed by research is the use of child marriage as a resolution to disputes – which may arise as a result of debt or criminal acts – whereby young girls are forcefully married into a family to pay off an honour crime. There are also extensive reports about young couples who were murdered after eloping, when planning to get married or when suspected of having illicit relationships, with families and communities often committing these crimes, justifying it as a need to restore their honour. The final pathway identified by research begins with an early marriage and, as a result of young girls’ refusal to comply with the arrangement or discontent on the part of the groom and/or his family with the value of the dowry paid or other marriage-related issues, the girl falls victim to a so-called “honour” crime and may be assassinated or tortured or have acid thrown on her. Some of these crimes fall within the scope of intimate partner violence (IPV), for which there is extensive evidence showing a higher incidence among women who were married as children than among other women. Studies have also found qualitative evidence of linkages between boys being forced to marry at a young age and them exercising IPV within their marriages. The evidence, however, varies across cultural settings, with some studies finding a lower incidence of IPV within watta satta exchange marriages in Pakistan than in other marriage practices in Pakistan, which points to the need for further localized research to understand these relationships.

The evidence reviewed also reveals important linkages between child marriage and dowry practices. The cultural aspects of these practices, namely dowry price variation according to a girl’s age and the value placed on education and virginity, are closely linked with decisions made about whether to marry a girl at a young age or not. Cultural myths indicate that the longer a girl remains unmarried, the higher the risk of her not remaining pure and virgin and the longer she will spend gaining an education or knowledge. As a result of this construal, younger girls are deemed more pure and easier to control and socialize into new families; therefore, the dowry price demanded in child marriages is lower the younger the girl is, generating an incentive that is increased among poor and marginalized groups. There is also some evidence from Nepal that points towards elopements as a strategy to avoid the payment of a dowry and the financial burden attached to marriage celebrations, as well as a mechanism for young boys and girls seeking to escape household poverty, abuse and violence. The specific child marriage practice of baad in Afghanistan – namely when girls are exchanged between families and the payment of a bride price is omitted – indicates that dowries and bride prices play a role as drivers of child marriage.

Other assessments also point out that, by making child marriage illegal and extending girls’ education, dowry prices are increasing, as girls can be married at only a later age now, and call for a consideration of these consequences when designing programmes. Rather than providing cash incentives for keeping girls at school, some studies argue that programmes that incorporate skills-building interventions seem to be more effective in delaying marriage and reducing or eliminating dowry payments than those focused on school retention alone.

Son preference, daughter aversion, female infanticide and the resulting imbalance in sex ratio have also been found to be linked to the practice of child marriage. Studies focusing on the motivations behind son preference find that the cultural practice of girls moving away from their parents’ home and into a new family, coupled with dowry demands and other marriage costs, are important drivers of the desire to have sons rather than daughters, as sons will not only stay close to parents but also bring home human capital in the form of their bride. Another group of studies focus on the emerging demand for brides in some parts of India, which acts as a driver for the migration or trafficking of girls and women. As men are unable to find brides in their communities, including as a result of sex selection in favour of sons, traditional customs of marriage within ethnic groups or castes are being waived and brides are being sought in distant regions. Families from poor and rural communities find that “sending their daughters away” is a positive strategy that allows them to save on marriage costs. Scholars also argue that, even in cases in which dowries are being eliminated through new forms of marriage, this is not translating into more decision-making power and autonomy for women and girls; instead, this is opening up a space for trafficking under the guise of marriage.

A link between certain menstruation practices and taboos practised in South Asia and child marriage has also been established, albeit a little more loosely than the links with the practices described above. Menarche – the onset of menstruation – is tied to norms around a girl’s role in society – and to her purity and honour. Parental fears about sexual abuse or “immoral” behaviour inform their decisions about marrying girls young. Menarche has also been linked by many communities in South Asia to the readiness of a girl to be married – even if girls continue to be kept uninformed about their sexual and reproductive health at this age because of taboos surrounding adolescent sexuality. The sociocultural construct of a girl’s value and role is one of the main drivers behind both menstruation practices and child marriage, and further research is needed to unpack it.

Caste-based discrimination is linked to several harmful practices present in India and Nepal, including child marriage. Studies have shown that the prevalence of child marriage varies according to caste, with children in lower castes being more at risk. Although child marriage is practised across income levels, children of lower caste communities in India are at higher risk of being married underage than children in higher castes because of marginalization and discrimination. There are also strong cultural norms regulating inter-caste marriage – although there is evidence that the sex-ratio imbalance may be challenging these norms in the face of “bride shortages” among certain communities. The practice of deuki or devadasi, which has been described as a marriage to temple deities, is also a form of chid marriage and is mostly practised among the lowest castes. Girls offered as deities usually end up without any financial support and are frequently forced into ritualized prostitution as a mode of survival. The practice has been defined by the International Labour Organization (ILO) as a form of forced labour. Evidence therefore points to caste-based discrimination being a factor influencing and affecting the risk of child marriage – although its role as a driver remains unclear.

Some scholars and organizations argue that, in certain cases, forced child marriage is a form of child labour, with numerous intersecting points identified. These include the child’s lack of decision power to enter the union and their inability to leave the marriage, and the financial transactions surrounding both of these harmful practices that commodify children. There are also studies reporting specific child labour schemes that were designed as a response to the inability of parents from poor backgrounds to pay for their daughters’ dowry. Under the Sumangali scheme, parents send their daughters into bonded labour for a period of time, through which they can earn enough money to pay for a “decent” marriage. Child marriage is shown by evidence not to intersect completely with child labour, but there are certain forms of child marriage that do result in child labour.

Child marriage customs have also been identified as drivers of trafficking and sexual exploitation. Studies report how traffickers convince poorer families from communities that observe dowry practices to hand over their children with promises of dowry-free marriages and girls subsequently being forced into sexual exploitation and child labour. Sexual exploitation and trafficking are shown to be linked not only to the harmful practices of child marriage and bonded labour, but also to sex selection and female infanticide. As mentioned before, reports indicate that an imbalance in the sex ratio in some regions is one reason for the trafficking of young girls for the purpose of marriage.

These relationships between harmful practices are complex and non-linear, as reflected by the broad evidence cited throughout this paper and the diversity of findings. This review presents an extensive body of research that highlights the common drivers behind several harmful practices. However, the evidence also indicates that the way harmful practices are related – and the direction of these relationships – is very context specific and in some cases remains unclear.

The multiplicity of interrelationships between the harmful practices presented in this review supports a programmatic approach that understands early marriage decision-making as a process, rather than as an end point. All of these practices play a role in the decision-making process of child marriage and its perpetuation. A more profound understanding of these relationships will better equip programmes and policies that aim to eliminate child marriage, so that the underlying norms that perpetuate this practice can be effectively tackled. This report provides a sound basis on which to plan for this much-needed research.