17 Jun 2019

Catalyzing Afghan Agricultural Innovation

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (375.82 KB)

MAY 2018 – MAY 2023
$8 Million (OFF BUDGET)

OVERVIEW

USAID’s Catalyzing Afghan Agricultural Innovation (CAAI) activity supports Afghan-led innovation in agriculture by training a highly-skilled, modern agricultural workforce, strengthening the capacity of research and extension actors to deploy innovative solutions to the practical challenges of Afghan farmers and agribusinesses, and institutionalizing coordination among agricultural value chain stakeholders.

Building upon past U.S. Government investments in agricultural capacity building, CAAI represents USAID’s shift towards private-sector, agriculture-led economic growth through training of the next generation of the agricultural workforce to be successful participants in Afghanistan’s modern value chains.

ACTIVITIES

  • Develop and disseminate enhanced curriculum in agriculture practices and technologies focused on specific value chains to agriculture education institutions.

  • Enhance and strengthen teaching capacity of agriculture faculty members and improve their pedagogical skills using experiential learning and entrepreneurial thinking.

  • Encourage young women’s participation in agriculture education through provision of financial assistance, adopting distance learning and on-site training strategies.

  • Increase students’ awareness through trainings and career guidance of the importance of linking agricultural value chains to employment opportunities.

  • Catalyze demand-driven applied research and extension services relevant to key provincial value chains through collaborative activities and establishing working relationship between agricultural education institutes, extension and research departments.

  • Strengthen communication between extension agents and research actors through establishing information sharing mechanisms and incorporating communication methodology in curriculum.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

  • Over 110 female and 230 male students throughout Afghanistan received experiential and hands-on training in agribusiness, entrepreneurship, leadership, merit-based scholarships, and improved instruction

  • Trained 13 female and 128 male faculty members on improved methods of instruction, including experiential and distance learning

  • Established two computer laboratories in agriculture-oriented high schools in Qarabagh and Kabul

  • Developed eight hands on training curriculum for agriculture-related technical school faculties and students

  • Established two demonstration plots for apples and grapes in agriculture schools in Kabul

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.