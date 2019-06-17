Catalyzing Afghan Agricultural Innovation
MAY 2018 – MAY 2023
$8 Million (OFF BUDGET)
OVERVIEW
USAID’s Catalyzing Afghan Agricultural Innovation (CAAI) activity supports Afghan-led innovation in agriculture by training a highly-skilled, modern agricultural workforce, strengthening the capacity of research and extension actors to deploy innovative solutions to the practical challenges of Afghan farmers and agribusinesses, and institutionalizing coordination among agricultural value chain stakeholders.
Building upon past U.S. Government investments in agricultural capacity building, CAAI represents USAID’s shift towards private-sector, agriculture-led economic growth through training of the next generation of the agricultural workforce to be successful participants in Afghanistan’s modern value chains.
ACTIVITIES
Develop and disseminate enhanced curriculum in agriculture practices and technologies focused on specific value chains to agriculture education institutions.
Enhance and strengthen teaching capacity of agriculture faculty members and improve their pedagogical skills using experiential learning and entrepreneurial thinking.
Encourage young women’s participation in agriculture education through provision of financial assistance, adopting distance learning and on-site training strategies.
Increase students’ awareness through trainings and career guidance of the importance of linking agricultural value chains to employment opportunities.
Catalyze demand-driven applied research and extension services relevant to key provincial value chains through collaborative activities and establishing working relationship between agricultural education institutes, extension and research departments.
Strengthen communication between extension agents and research actors through establishing information sharing mechanisms and incorporating communication methodology in curriculum.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Over 110 female and 230 male students throughout Afghanistan received experiential and hands-on training in agribusiness, entrepreneurship, leadership, merit-based scholarships, and improved instruction
Trained 13 female and 128 male faculty members on improved methods of instruction, including experiential and distance learning
Established two computer laboratories in agriculture-oriented high schools in Qarabagh and Kabul
Developed eight hands on training curriculum for agriculture-related technical school faculties and students
Established two demonstration plots for apples and grapes in agriculture schools in Kabul