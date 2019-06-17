MAY 2018 – MAY 2023

$8 Million (OFF BUDGET)

OVERVIEW

USAID’s Catalyzing Afghan Agricultural Innovation (CAAI) activity supports Afghan-led innovation in agriculture by training a highly-skilled, modern agricultural workforce, strengthening the capacity of research and extension actors to deploy innovative solutions to the practical challenges of Afghan farmers and agribusinesses, and institutionalizing coordination among agricultural value chain stakeholders.

Building upon past U.S. Government investments in agricultural capacity building, CAAI represents USAID’s shift towards private-sector, agriculture-led economic growth through training of the next generation of the agricultural workforce to be successful participants in Afghanistan’s modern value chains.

ACTIVITIES

Develop and disseminate enhanced curriculum in agriculture practices and technologies focused on specific value chains to agriculture education institutions.

Enhance and strengthen teaching capacity of agriculture faculty members and improve their pedagogical skills using experiential learning and entrepreneurial thinking.

Encourage young women’s participation in agriculture education through provision of financial assistance, adopting distance learning and on-site training strategies.

Increase students’ awareness through trainings and career guidance of the importance of linking agricultural value chains to employment opportunities.

Catalyze demand-driven applied research and extension services relevant to key provincial value chains through collaborative activities and establishing working relationship between agricultural education institutes, extension and research departments.

Strengthen communication between extension agents and research actors through establishing information sharing mechanisms and incorporating communication methodology in curriculum.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS