Cash & Voucher Working Group Market Trends: Joint Market Monitoring Initiative, Afghanistan - March 2022

JMMI Overview

Joint Market Monitoring Initiative

The Afghanistan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by the Afghanistan Cash and Voucher Working Group (CVWG) and partners in March 2020, in collaboration with REACH Initiative (REACH).

It is implemented through partners’ data collection, as a joint effort to align, harmonize, and streamline market monitoring and analysis

Sampled population: Traders: Retailers & Wholesalers Key Informants (KIs)

Methodology:

Based on partners access, current coverage of up to 31 provinces (85 districts). 4+2 prices per item, per district, per item.

Findings are indicative only

Data collection approach: In person KI interviews when possible, remotely otherwise

Frequency: Monthly basis (10 days of data collection)