Cash & Voucher Working Group Market Trends: Joint Market Monitoring Initiative, Afghanistan - March 2022
JMMI Overview
Joint Market Monitoring Initiative
The Afghanistan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by the Afghanistan Cash and Voucher Working Group (CVWG) and partners in March 2020, in collaboration with REACH Initiative (REACH).
It is implemented through partners’ data collection, as a joint effort to align, harmonize, and streamline market monitoring and analysis
Sampled population: Traders: Retailers & Wholesalers Key Informants (KIs)
Methodology:
Based on partners access, current coverage of up to 31 provinces (85 districts). 4+2 prices per item, per district, per item.
Findings are indicative only
Data collection approach: In person KI interviews when possible, remotely otherwise
Frequency: Monthly basis (10 days of data collection)