Afghanistan

Cash & Voucher Working Group Market Trends: Joint Market Monitoring Initiative, Afghanistan - March 2022

Format
Assessment
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Excerpt

JMMI Overview

Joint Market Monitoring Initiative

  • The Afghanistan Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by the Afghanistan Cash and Voucher Working Group (CVWG) and partners in March 2020, in collaboration with REACH Initiative (REACH).

  • It is implemented through partners’ data collection, as a joint effort to align, harmonize, and streamline market monitoring and analysis

Sampled population: Traders: Retailers & Wholesalers Key Informants (KIs)

Methodology:

Based on partners access, current coverage of up to 31 provinces (85 districts). 4+2 prices per item, per district, per item.

Findings are indicative only

Data collection approach: In person KI interviews when possible, remotely otherwise

Frequency: Monthly basis (10 days of data collection)

Related Content