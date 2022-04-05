CARE welcomes donor commitments at Afghanistan pledging event; reiterates need to continue scaling up humanitarian assistance

In January 2022, the United Nations issued its biggest Humanitarian Appeal to date, for USD $4.44 billion, to address Afghanistan’s deep economic and humanitarian crisis, through the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan.

CARE welcomes the commitments made by donors on 31 March at the High-Level Pledging Event on Supporting the Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan. At the event, co-organized by the governments of the UK, Germany, and Qatar, donors committed over USD $2.4 billion to address Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis. CARE regrets that these pledges fall short of the target, at just over half of the UN Appeal, and reiterates that the consequences of inaction will be severe and affect Afghans now and in the long-term. CARE calls on all humanitarian and development actors to remain mobilized in order to continue scaling up efforts as 23 million people face acute hunger, including four million children under the age of 5 at risk of acute malnutrition. Support to help solve the liquidity crisis is also essential.

CARE also welcomes donors’ commitments to girls’ education and we join the donors’ call to de facto authorities to allow all girls to return to school.

Humanitarian aid must reach the most vulnerable, including women and girls.

