CARE urges donors to meet commitments to support women and other vulnerable groups in Afghanistan, ahead of Humanitarian Response Plan launch

The revised Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan for 2018-2021 has been released and will be launched on Tuesday 2 February from 4 to 5pm Geneva time.

The report, along with the Humanitarian Needs Overview reveals:

18.4 million people -- nearly half the population -- will be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2021. Approximately six times the number of people in need compared to four years ago when the multi-year Humanitarian Response Plan was first developed.

Afghanistan now has the second highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world (5.5 million).

One in four pregnant and lactating women will face acute malnutrition in 2021.

42% of the population are in crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity , increasing more than five-fold since 2015.

Almost one in five displaced households were found to have taken on catastrophic levels of debt in 2020.

"Extreme weather events and ongoing conflict and displacement continue to have a devastating impact on the Afghan people, with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating an already dire situation. The Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Overview paints a bleak picture for the most vulnerable, particularly women. One in four pregnant and lactating women will face acute malnutrition in 2021. Malnourished pregnant women are more likely to suffer from complications, which can impact their own health, while low weight infants are more prone to impaired brain development and higher mortality rates. Malnourished infant girls are likely to become malnourished mothers themselves. It is a vicious cycle, but it is avoidable. CARE urges the international community to meet their commitments to support the most vulnerable people in Afghanistan as outlined in the new Humanitarian Response Plan," said CARE Afghanistan Deputy Country Director, Marianne O'Grady.

Founded in 1945, CARE is one of the largest and oldest humanitarian aid organisations fighting global poverty. CARE has a special focus on empowering and meeting the needs of women and girls and promoting gender equality and works in 100 countries around the world.

CARE has a long history in Afghanistan, establishing its first mission there in 1961.

CARE's programs in Afghanistan focus on women's social and economic empowerment, education, rural development and emergency response.

ENDS

For media enquiries contact:

Suzy Sainovski (based in Melbourne, Australia)

Asia Pacific Regional Communications & Media Advisor, CARE International

Email: suzy.sainovski@care.org

Skype: suzy.sainovski

Mobile: + 61 3 429 418 353