CARE restarts Afghanistan humanitarian response - Provides seeds, tools, fertilizer ahead of lean growing season and ongoing food crisis

In the last week, CARE has restarted its emergency humanitarian response, providing a small number of vulnerable displaced families with financial assistance to spend on key needs.

Similarly, CARE resumed some of its crucial food security and livelihoods support to small-scale farmers in several provinces - including, fertilizer, tools, seeds and trainings as part of a programme to encourage women to develop home gardens and household level livelihoods options.

Victor Moses, CARE Afghanistan Country Director says:

“We are pleased to be able to resume our programming and support to the people of Afghanistan. Recent developments have only served to increase humanitarian needs. As winter and the lean season approach, access to enough and good quality food is becoming increasingly urgent. Millions of Afghans worry daily about how to feed their children or make a living and our CARE programmes play a crucial role in meeting those huge needs. While our resumption of activities remains limited at the moment, it is a crucial step in continuing assistance to the people of Afghanistan and we are fully committed to increasing support in the coming weeks and months.”

CARE will also restart some of its urgently needed COVID response, health programming and nutritional work, helping women and their families plan and develop nutritionally balanced meals.

In Afghanistan, around 14 million people are currently going hungry, and these numbers are increasing, fuelled by the recent instability, climate-related crises that have affected agricultural growing and harvest, and a still looming economic crisis.

