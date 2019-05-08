CARE Mourns Deaths of Three Colleagues Killed in Afghanistan Bombing

ATLANTA/GENEVA (May 8, 2019) — It is with deep sadness that CARE confirms the deaths of three of our colleagues killed in a bomb explosion in Kabul on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. CARE Afghanistan’s security watchman, Safiullah Ebadi, our driver, Mohammed Waqif, and one of our education technical advisors, Mohammed Asif Frotan, all tragically lost their lives in a bomb attack on a neighboring office, which affected our own compound. This attack reflects the increasing dangers of humanitarian work in conflict-affected countries such as Afghanistan and the unfortunate daily reality of violence for many Afghan families. As we mourn the loss of our brave and hardworking colleagues, CARE is providing all necessary support to their family and friends.

About CARE

Media Contacts

