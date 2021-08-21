CARE International statement on Afghanistan: “We stand in solidarity with Afghans, our work will continue”

Following this latest chapter in Afghanistan’s decades-long struggle with conflict and turmoil. CARE International are concerned that hard-won development gains, particularly for women and girls, will possibly disappear.

Sally Austin, CARE International Head of Emergency Operations says; “big progress has been made over the past 20 years in the growth of women and girls’ rights and opportunities. Our genuine hope is that none of these rights regress or disappear, and the voices of the women and girls of Afghanistan remain heard, and their many contributions to their communities recognized and encouraged. We stand in solidarity with all these women and will continue to work on their behalf.”

CARE has worked alongside communities in Afghanistan since 1961 as a trusted provider of humanitarian assistance, with strong relationships in local communities. CARE is committed to staying in Afghanistan and continuing our programmatic work.

Austin says; “Throughout our decades working in Afghanistan, CARE’s Afghan teams and our staff have remained committed to supporting Afghanistan’s most vulnerable groups, with a mission that transcends any one party or government. That is because our work depends on strong, constructive relationships and partnerships with local communities and actors in the areas that CARE works.”

With more than 18 million people in need of assistance, Afghanistan remains one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world – even before last week. The current combination of food insecurity, poverty and income loss, displacement, and armed conflict is likely to trigger negative coping behaviors and increase protection risks, especially for women and girls.

Austin adds; “While the world watches and waits to see what unfolds, humanitarian needs are mounting. Needs are high and time is of the essence, yet the international community has mobilized just 38% of the resources requested to provide life-saving support. We cannot turn our backs on the women, girls, and vulnerable communities of Afghanistan at this time. We also must stand with our Afghan allies and partners who helped and continue to help advance our work and mission on the ground, and ensure their safety, security, and well-being.”

CARE’s recent drought-related Rapid Gender Analysis (RGA), a July 2020 RGA and earlier research, showed that women and girls were already in need of access to menstrual hygiene products, food, health services that include gender-based violence support, and the ability to make choices in their households on how money is spent. With these latest developments in country, the risks to women and girls, including early and forced marriages, is likely to increase.

Notes to editor