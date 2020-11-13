CARE Every Voice Counts Program in Afghanistan Endline Evaluation, September 2020

Executive Summary

Overview

In Afghanistan, the Every Voice Counts program (EVC) is focused on women and girls as primary target groups in four Provinces - Balkh, Parwan, Kabul and Khost. The program worked at community, district, and provincial levels to strengthen the capacity of women and girls to participate in decision-making. This included the formation of women's groups in the target communities, which serve as platforms for stakeholder organization and capacity building. The program advocated for the inclusion of women and girls in decision-making with community leaders and the various bodies of sub-national government. The program was aimed to achieving below.

• Increase meaningful participation of women and girls in decision-making processes.

• Create and expand inclusive spaces for dialogue and negotiation at the local and national levels.

• Increase attention on the importance of the rights of women and girls.

• Enable participation in political debates and dialogues with the Afghan authorities and public.

• Improved availability, accessibility and quality of girls’ education and health services.

TAGHEER conducted an end-line evaluation of the EVC to understand the achievement or lack thereof of the program against the above listed aims. The evaluation report developed by TAGHEER will serve as an input for the global evaluation report of EVC program in 6 countries.