CARE Afghanistan: Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) Post-Distribution Monitoring Report (November 2021)

Introduction

CARE implement an emergency funding funded by Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan ERPF – CARE International to respond to urgent humanitarian crisis including drought, displacement, conflict and COVID through provision of MPCA and NFI. CARE distributed cash to 522 households of which 75% were female-headed, in Kabul and in Kandahar. The activity directly assisted around 3660 people in the two provinces of Kabul and Kandahar. The distribution was done directly to the registered beneficiaries from CARE’s team female and male staff. The distribution went on smoothly without any interruptions.

CARE conducted a need assessment prior to provide cash assistance in the target areas to identify most vulnerable female headed households and disabled male headed household for this assistance.

In second week of November 2021, CARE’s Program Quality Unit (PQ) conducted a Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) on a randomly selected beneficiary to ascertain area including but limited to cash receipt, cash utilization, decision level for cash expenditure and assess monitoring and accountability measures – satisfaction levels from the response.

The process used mixed approaches/method for the PDM assessment – in-person and remotely through telephone calls by both female and male staff which helped understand the level of appropriateness, effectiveness and impact of the cash assistance on their livelihood during the current crises. The assessment also focused to what extent the assistance was reached to the most deserved, vulnerable beneficiaries as pre-defined criteria.

The survey questions corresponding to the objective were developed and converted into Kobo Application to be completed on a tablet and computer, and an orientation session was conducted for male & female program quality staff, who were assigned for data collection of the assessment. Participants were asked a number of questions related to several categories aimed at gauging the utility of the assistance (cash) provided, any protection issues, level of satisfaction, selection and distribution process, impact and the level of accountability that was ensured.

Separate sampling size were developed for Kabul and Kandahar caseload to ensure representative following global thumbnail for sampling – using 95% and 5% CL and MoE respectively. As such, 84 recipients (57% female) were sampled in Kabul followed 50 recipients (13 female) were sampled for this PDM.