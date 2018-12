December 24, 2018 7:58 AM

VOA News

Afghan officials say a car bomb has exploded outside a government building in the capital.

Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman, said gunmen stormed into a building after the blast and are exchanging gunfire with security forces.

Monday's attack is the latest in a string of violence that has rocked the capital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.