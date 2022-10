Purpose

To map out the capacity of UNFPA Implementing Partners across Afghanistan on community engagement mechanisms to ensure Accountability to Afected People (AAP) in delivering humanitarian assistance.

Methodology

Survey using KoBo over the period of 24 to 28 July 2022

Participated by 10 UNFPA Implementing Partners

AADA

AFGA

AMA

BARAN

HEWAD

HNTPO

IMC

MOVE

OHPM

SCA