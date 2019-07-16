Capacity Building and Change Management program (CBCMP II) (July 2014 – July 2017)

OVERVIEW

The Capacity Building and Change Management Program-II (CBCMP-II) strengthened the human and institutional capacity of Afghanistan's Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL). It also worked to strengthen the linkages between MAIL and its Provincial Directorates (PAILs), and supported the PAILs to effectively deliver agricultural public services to farmers and herders. CBCMP-II directly addressed President Ghani's vision for achieving self-reliance through the use of a change management model that embeds Afghan change management specialists (CMS) to provide coaching, mentoring, and on-the-job training to civil service counterparts. The project worked in key administrative and technical offices to modernize their systems and enhance the overall service delivery capability of the institutions.

ACTIVITIES

Automated the procurement, human resources, inventory, and financial management systems and ensured that civil servants have computer skills and internet access to manage these systems sustainably

Prioritized and deepened capacity building of Provincial Directorates essential to MAIL's capacity to carry out extension, research, and irrigation services

Assisted MAIL to transition its long-term capacity-building program to the World Bank-funded Capacity Building for Results (CBR) Program

Strengthened the capacity to prioritize, plan, budget, and secure approval and resources to support extension services rendered by provincial PAILs and district agriculture offices and to comply with program and financial reporting requirements of MAIL

Prioritized and strengthened support functions in MAIL's directorates of Finance and Accounting, Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E), Procurement and Contracts, and Administration and Human Resources and developed and executed a plan for sustaining these capacity building gains

ACCOMPLISHMENTS