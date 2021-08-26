Canada announces additional humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and neighbouring countries

News release

August 26, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

Canada is deeply concerned by the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the humanitarian needs of crisis-affected people as it continues to worsen.

Today, the Government of Canada is announcing an allocation of $50 million for the initial humanitarian response and will be ready to respond to further United Nations and Red Cross appeals. Based on identified needs, Canada will work through trusted humanitarian partners, such as the World Food Programme, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross, who have operational capacity on the ground both inside Afghanistan and in neighbouring countries.

This assistance will be provided in response to international humanitarian appeals, as coordinated and led by the United Nations. It will be delivered through UN and other established humanitarian partners with operational capacity to respond to these needs. Our partners will employ mitigation measures to ensure the assistance reaches the most vulnerable and is not diverted to other actors or for other purposes. With Canada’s support, humanitarian partners will provide life-saving assistance, such as food, support for health care, clean water and sanitation.

It is imperative that this support reach the people who need it the most. We strongly urge all parties to allow rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to populations in need.

Quick facts

This new funding will come from Canadian international assistance resources and is in addition to the $27.3 million in humanitarian assistance already allocated for Afghanistan in 2021.