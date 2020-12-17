Briefing to the United Nations Security Council by the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ms. Deborah Lyons

New York, 17 December 2020

* * *

Thank you, Mr. President,

Good morning, good evening, Council members.

I am addressing the Council as we close on one of the most momentous years Afghans have endured.

Since my last briefing, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban have made incremental, but genuine progress in their peace talks. On 2 December, the two parties announced that they had agreed to the “rules and procedures” for negotiations. The two sides then formed a working committee to discuss the agenda, and both parties presented to one another an initial list of topics for discussion. These developments are an early, but a positive sign that both sides are willing and able to compromise when needed.

Earlier this week, following ninety-three days of uninterrupted talks, the parties agreed to take a twenty-day recess. We hope that this will allow both sides to regroup, to consult internally and externally, and to resume negotiating with a renewed commitment. The parties have committed indeed to return to the negotiating table on 5 January, after this short three-week break.

Along with members of our humanitarian, development and human rights teams, I have visited Doha twice recently to meet with both Afghan parties, and, of course, members of the diplomatic community. I should note that on each trip to Doha, I have met with the women negotiators to seek their views on how we can help. And UNAMA also retains a team on the ground in Doha, working alongside the parties and members of the international community to support the process.

So, I want to thank the State of Qatar for hosting the talks, as well as the United States and members of the host country support group – Germany, Indonesia, Norway, and Uzbekistan - for their diplomatic efforts. I look forward to further constructive engagement by the larger international community in the various existing and developing formats to further enlarge the support to the peace process.

Mr. President,

Any sustainable peace will need to be owned by Afghanistan’s very diverse society. This is only possible if the process is inclusive from the outset, with meaningful participation by all constituencies, including women, youth, minorities, victims of conflict and religious leaders.

The recent formation of the High Council for National Reconciliation will allow the Islamic Republic to establish a broad base for consolidating its negotiating positions. The Taliban, too, must expand and broaden their consultations with Afghan constituencies.

One of the key constituencies for both negotiating parties must be Afghanistan’s youth. Twothirds of Afghan citizens are below the age of 25. This is also the most educated generation of youth in Afghanistan’s history. Young Afghans have clear views on the future of their country, and we must do all we can to amplify their voices. And so, I am delighted that Shkula Zadran, Afghanistan’s Youth Representative, will join us here today, and I look forward to hearing her thoughts, once again.

I am proud to say that through our youth-focused local peace initiatives, which are conducted throughout Afghanistan, UNAMA has provided a platform for the youth of Afghanistan to have their say on peace. Most recently, in the rural province of Faryab, young participants issued their own declaration with strong recommendations specifying an immediate ceasefire; setting out the role of Islam under Afghanistan’s Constitution; identifying the all-important Sustainable Development Goals; and emphasizing the need for transitional justice. These are the young people of Afghanistan. Their voices deserve to be heard.

Mr. President,

As we all know, cooperation throughout the region, Central and South Asia, will be essential to an enduring peace. Increased trade and connectivity will build the foundation for peace and regional prosperity. It is therefore important to support regional efforts, and I particularly want to take note today of the regional efforts on counter-narcotics and transnational organized crime – two serious threats to the countries in the regions – and I want to highlight that these topics were part of a major discussion that I participated in with UNODC's regional Steering Committee Meeting, which is made up of Central Asia, Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan.

Addressing these issues, and the incredible destructive impact on Afghanistan the people of the region, will be essential in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the region.

During my recent visits to Iran and Pakistan, and participating in events hosted by the Government of Turkmenistan and UNRCCA, I am happy to say that I have noted an increasing commitment among regional players to making peace in Afghanistan a reality, as well as the critical recognition that regional stability does indeed require an enduring peace in Afghanistan.

Mr. President,

Regrettably, the unrelenting violence remains a serious obstacle to peace and a threat to the region. I will admit that we are still compiling this year’s data, but I would like to mention a few provisional statistics on the impact of the violence.

In October and November, improvised explosive devices, IEDs, caused over 60 per cent more civilian casualties than in the same period last year. In the third quarter of 2020, child casualties rose 25 per cent over the previous three months, while attacks against schools in the same period increased four-fold. In the first 11 months of 2020, targeted killings by antigovernment elements rose by nearly 40 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.