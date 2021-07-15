Briefing Note June 2021: HLP assessment report – Forced evictions in Northern Afghanistan

Background

Increasing conflict in Afghanistan has caused further displacement to northern provinces. Balkh province has been a key province to where IDPs and returnees have fled, perceiving it as a relatively secure environment; and people displaced from neighbouring provinces have also fled to Faryab and Kunduz provinces.

In November 2020, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s (NRC) Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA) team conducted an assessment in Balkh, Faryab and Kunduz provinces to evaluate displacement-affected people’s concerns relating to forced eviction and security of tenure.

Methodology

The assessment was conducted from 8 to 12 November 2020. NRC staff conducted individual interviews with 822 head of households of displacement-affected families, as follows:

298 individuals (131 female; 167 male) in Balkh province (Nahr Shahi district);

266 individuals (170 female; 96 male) in Faryab province (Maimana district);

258 individuals (77 female; 181 male) in Kunduz province (Alibad district, Emam Sahib district, and Kunduz city).

The ICLA team conducted face-to-face individual interviews with a questionnaire prepared by the team. Data was collected via Kobo.