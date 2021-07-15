Briefing Note June 2021: HLP assessment report – Forced evictions in Kandahar

Background

Years of crisis and civil war in Afghanistan have led to many people fleeing their homes and being displaced inside or outside the country. Displaced populations face many challenges, including access to adequate housing or security of tenure. In November 2020, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s (NRC) Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA) team conducted an assessment in Kandahar province to evaluate displacementaffected people’s access to housing and their ability to pay rent, especially considering the secondary effects of COVID-19.

Methodology

The assessment was conducted from 22 to 29 November in Kandahar province. It was done through individual interviews with 344 head of households of displacement-affected families in PD 2, 5, 8, 8, 9, and 15 of Kandahar City, and Spin Boldak District. Of those surveyed, 88% (303 individuals) were internally displaced persons (IDPs), 10% (35 individuals) were refugee-returnees and 2% (6 individuals) were host community members. Women made up 57% of the total respondents. The NRC team conducted face-to-face interviews The NRC team coordinated with community leaders to select interviewees amongst those living in Kandahar City and Spin Boldak District.