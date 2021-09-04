A brief guide to women's land rights in Afghanistan

This brief provides information on legal mechanisms to protect the Housing, Land and Property (HLP) rights of women in Afghanistan. The guidance note is not a legal document, but provides information and analysis from the Housing, Land and Property Task Force (HLPTF).

The HLPTF is a sub-cluster of the Protection Cluster, and part of Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Country Team.

The content of this brief is extracted from UN-Habitat’s (forthcoming) Housing, Land and Property Rights Guide.