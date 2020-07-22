A Brief Guide to Ownership Documents in Afghanistan

This brief provides information on legal documents associated with land ownership, land lease/rent, and land occupancy in reference to relevant Afghan laws. It is intended to provide guidance on land and property rights in relation to IDPs, returnees and other tenure insecure groups. This guidance note is not a legal document, but provides information and analysis from the Housing, Land and Property Task Force (HLP-TF). The HLP-TF is a sub-cluster of the Protection Cluster, and part of Afghanistan’s Humanitarian Country Team. The content of this brief is extracted from UN-Habitat’s (forthcoming) Housing, Land and Property Rights Guide.