Breaking point: COVID-19 and the Child Protection Crisis in Afghanistan

COVID-19 IN AFGHANISTAN

COVID-19 in Afghanistan is having a catastrophic impact on millions of vulnerable families. Even before the pandemic emerged, 93 percent of Afghan households survived on less than $2 per day so the vast majority of families have virtually no capacity to absorb the economic shock of COVID-19 and the resulting loss of livelihoods. Border closures have also meant a drastic reduction in exports and a sharp decline in remittances. In addition, the price of staple foods continues to increase, making it harder and harder for families to feed themselves, support their children and meet basic needs.

A significant number of returnees have also come back to Afghanistan since the outbreak started.

According to the International Organization of Migration (IOM), over 597,000 Afghans have deported or returned voluntarily to home both due to the impacts of COVID-19 as well as the deteriorating status of economy of Iran. In an October 2020 Situation report, IOM noted that due to coronavirus transmission fears in Iran, spontaneous returns continue, with a total of 25,917 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 27 Sep – 03 Oct 2020.

The children of Afghanistan, especially those already suffering from poverty and inequity, are among the most vulnerable to the harsh socioeconomic impact of COVID-19. A third of the population – including 7.3 million children will face food shortages due to the impacts of the current pandemic according to Save the Children. Child mortality, malnutrition, forced marriages, sexual abuse, child labour and other forms of violence and exploitation and are all common challenges for the average child. With the addition of COVID-19 and its immediate and secondary impacts, children are now more anxious and worried than ever before and at greater risk of facing physical, sexual and emotional violence, especially as the economic impacts of the crisis set in with poverty rates and hunger in the country rising.